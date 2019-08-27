Wilkins Investment Counsel Trimmed Merck (MRK) Position By $366,445; Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) SI Increased By 3.3%

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased Merck (MRK) stake by 2.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,415 shares as Merck (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc holds 209,218 shares with $17.40 million value, down from 213,633 last quarter. Merck now has $221.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $86.48. About 781,026 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health, Mavenclad in Focus — Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – PEPTIDREAM TO GET MILESTONE FEE FROM MERCK AS MET 3RD CRITERIA; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. CITES NSCLC DATA IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) had an increase of 3.3% in short interest. OCUL’s SI was 9.26 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.3% from 8.96 million shares previously. With 878,100 avg volume, 11 days are for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s short sellers to cover OCUL’s short positions. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 224,570 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 14.68% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 19/03/2018 – NanoViricides Drug Candidates to be Tested in Animal Models of Dermal, Ocular and Genital Herpes Virus Infection at the University of Wisconsin; 12/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – IMPRIMIS PHARMACEUTICALS – SURFACE PHARMA INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF FINANCING TO ADVANCE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOCUSED ON OCULAR SURFACE DISEASE; 08/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Anticipates DEXTENZA NDA Resubmission in 1H; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS; 19/03/2018 – NanoViricides Drug Candidates to be Tested in Animal Models of Dermal, Ocular and Genital Herpes Virus Infection at the Univers; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety/Efficacy of Nepafenac Punctal Plug Delivery System Compared to Placebo to Control Ocular; 08/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 21/05/2018 – MANF Therapeutics Announces Publication in Society for Neuroscience eNeuro Journal of Human Ocular Distribution and Animal Phot; 08/05/2018 – OCULAR THERAPEUTIX 1Q LOSS/SHR 40C, EST. LOSS/SHR 38C

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. The company has market cap of $194.92 million. The Company’s product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery.

Among 5 analysts covering Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ocular Therapeutix has $24 highest and $9 lowest target. $13.40’s average target is 224.46% above currents $4.13 stock price. Ocular Therapeutix had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Monday, June 24. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9 target in Friday, June 21 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) rating on Friday, March 8. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $14 target. Raymond James maintained Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”.

Among 5 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Merck & Company has $10300 highest and $83 lowest target. $91.83’s average target is 6.19% above currents $86.48 stock price. Merck & Company had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Friday, March 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $83 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Advsrs reported 0.37% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 5,208 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Mai Mngmt owns 85,511 shares. Smithfield has 0.28% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hillsdale Invest Management Incorporated reported 7,570 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 3.80M were accumulated by Boston Prtn. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 0.75% or 5.49 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 435,516 shares stake. Moreover, City Company has 0.28% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca reported 2.23% stake. Inverness Counsel Lc New York reported 0.13% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 150,904 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Pettee Incorporated holds 1.97% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 37,515 shares. Guardian Invest Mngmt has invested 0.85% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cullinan Associate accumulated 120,206 shares or 0.75% of the stock.

