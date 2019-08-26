Wilkins Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake by $413,400; Market Value Rose; Dril (DRQ) Shareholder Van Eck Associates Has Trimmed Position by $5.88 Million as Share Value Rose

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 70,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 73,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.69M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Dril (DRQ) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 130,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 329,417 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.10 million, down from 460,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Dril for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 240,724 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 115.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $1.09 million for 380.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dril-Quip Announces New Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dril-Quip Provides Update on Bookings and Contract Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on April 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dril-Quip Announces Management Changes NYSE:DRQ – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brp Inc by 35,794 shares to 62,449 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 450,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 820,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 523,523 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.03% stake. International Gru stated it has 27,065 shares. Products Ptnrs Lc owns 62,500 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 11,592 are owned by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 44,679 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Sg Americas Ltd Liability invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 2.12M shares. Brinker reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 123,812 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 109,993 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Btim Corporation reported 512,017 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 18,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 44,154 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Oklahoma stated it has 4,394 shares. Tradition Capital stated it has 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc holds 58,193 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Com owns 75,267 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation holds 8,845 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Sunbelt stated it has 6,951 shares. Westpac Bk stated it has 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,953 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.15% or 3,864 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 31,695 shares. Argyle Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.23% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Blume Cap Management owns 150 shares. Natl Pension Service has 480,248 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 78,679 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).