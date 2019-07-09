Wilkins Investment Counsel Stake In Weyerhaeuser (WY) Was Lifted; Skyline Champion (SKY) Market Value Rose While Mak Capital One Has Trimmed Holding by $27.00 Million

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 3.59 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.04M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76M, down from 5.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. It closed at $26.75 lastly. It is down 23.10% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system

More notable recent Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwestern Energy Has A Liquids Option – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Harris (NYSE:HRS) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. G2 Mngmt Lc holds 111,417 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 1.05M shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon holds 1.44 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated accumulated 1.64M shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Georgia-based Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 0.25% stake. Moreover, Rmb Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Bank & Trust Of America De owns 159,374 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 11,332 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Schroder Inv Gp accumulated 942,201 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,050 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Ameritas Invest Inc holds 0% or 2,383 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 3.14 million shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $228.80 million activity. CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP also sold $87.18 million worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) on Tuesday, March 5. Shares for $14.54M were sold by MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 11.54M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Assetmark owns 2,509 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct invested in 0.84% or 916,321 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Company reported 4.59 million shares stake. D E Shaw And holds 2.09 million shares. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 18,616 shares. 9,668 are held by Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc. New England Private Wealth Advsr Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability accumulated 10,230 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 7,640 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.1% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sunbelt Secs owns 32,006 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 126,644 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company stated it has 390,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Umb Bancshares N A Mo reported 0.09% stake.