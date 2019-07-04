Wilkins Investment Counsel Stake in General Electric (GE) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; Peloton Wealth Strategists Lowered Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 51.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 39,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,643 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, down from 75,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 21.73 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 05/03/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 23/05/2018 – GE Chief Gives Cautious Outlook for Power Business; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE AND GE CAPITAL; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Blink Charging Announces First Quarter 2018 Financials; 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Reliability; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED LARGE SUPPLY PACT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 13/04/2018 – GE’s 2017 Loss Widens as Results Restated After Accounting Shift; 16/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 16)

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,600 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 1.08 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 19.09 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Genesee & Wyoming Acquisition Boosts Rail Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FreightWaves Forecast: Severe Storms, Flooding, Wildfires Ahead – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Union Leaders Criticize Precision Scheduled Railroading – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 1,502 shares. Moreover, Marshfield Assocs has 3.24% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 316,468 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 8,364 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 465,234 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Field And Main Fincl Bank has invested 1.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hallmark Mngmt has invested 2.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kingfisher Ltd Liability stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1.22 million were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. South Texas Money Limited reported 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 5,515 are held by Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt. At Bancorporation accumulated 4,454 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 0.29% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). United Asset Strategies owns 2,115 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com reported 5.14 million shares. Markston International Ltd Liability Co reported 129,102 shares.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 11,800 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zuckerman Group Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,665 shares. Essex Financial Service holds 1.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 363,859 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability accumulated 15,367 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Llc owns 14,588 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1St Source Bankshares holds 0.12% or 141,512 shares. Hartline Investment reported 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 49,407 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 238,705 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 83,145 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc holds 0.19% or 3.01M shares. Somerset Trust Com owns 175 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Advisors, Massachusetts-based fund reported 224,621 shares. Meridian Mngmt Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 321,383 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. British Columbia Investment reported 1.86M shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy General Electric For What It Could Look Like In 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Sell the Bounce in 3M Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: FB, GE, TTD – Investorplace.com” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Renewable Energy Stocks Could Have a Great Year – The Motley Fool” published on June 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “GE Shuts Down California Natural Gas-Fired Power Plant 20 Years Early – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.