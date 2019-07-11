Wilkins Investment Counsel Position in Weyerhaeuser (WY) Raised by $1.55 Million; Wells Fargo & Company Has Increased Its Insulet (PODD) Holding by $20.74 Million

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 218,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.04M, up from 875,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $122.85. About 73,394 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 19.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 04/05/2018 – Contify Life Sci: Insulet Achieves Key Milestones to Support its Transition to Direct Operations in Europe on July 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES PARTNERSHIPS TO SUPPORT EUROPEAN EXPANSION; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q REV. $123.6M, EST. $121.8M; 29/05/2018 – Insulet Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insulet Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PODD); 14/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Insulet; 14/03/2018 lnsulet to Share Omnipod Clinical Data at Three Major European National Diabetes Congresses

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 243,072 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $937,720 activity.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr by 26,397 shares to 44,140 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prospect Capital Corporation (Prn) by 1.98 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,000 shares, and cut its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,989 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Axa has 137,927 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Old Natl Bank In holds 2,839 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 0.29% or 12,944 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 184,917 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5.26 million shares. Stephens Mngmt Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 13,307 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pier Cap Ltd Llc invested in 86,848 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Moreover, Nordea Investment has 0% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Hsbc Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,923 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 92,435 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 10,006 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru reported 8 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,374 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. 8,000 Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares with value of $210,526 were sold by Hagen Russell S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Of Virginia Va reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 8,064 shares. 344,530 are held by Wafra. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 0% or 16,302 shares. Becker Management holds 1.79% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 1.83M shares. Blue Fincl has invested 0.29% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 848,346 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 2.58 million shares. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mississippi-based Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Daiwa Group Inc reported 29,003 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mngmt reported 28,887 shares stake. Old Point Tru Fincl Service N A owns 95,010 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 24,128 shares.