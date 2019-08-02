Wilkins Investment Counsel Lowered Holding in General Electric (GE) as Stock Value Rose; Lesa Sroufe & Co Increased Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Position by $1.23 Million as Valuation Rose

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $16.14. About 750,358 shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Mine Suspension Due to Roadblocks at Nearby Community; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 29/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN’S DOLORES MINE OPERATING AT 75%: CHIHUAHUA GOVT; 25/05/2018 – MiningFeeds.com: Breaking: Pan American Silver’s Dolores mine in North Mexico overrun by narco gang last nightComplements of @

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 51.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 39,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 36,643 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, down from 75,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 7.68 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 25/04/2018 – Safran CEO cautious on further Airbus jet output increases; 21/05/2018 – GE: DEAL EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ HOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Margin 10.2%, Up 60 Basis Points; 19/03/2018 – Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Goes Below 50D-MA: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – The engine was manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran Aircraft Engines; 09/03/2018 – GE IS SAID TO EXPLORE SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING UNIT: RTRS; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Traffic and Media Moguls; 12/04/2018 – GE reportedly is looking at spinoff or public offering for its $7 billion transportation business; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00M and $116.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Short S&P 500 Etf Ne by 15,947 shares to 124,569 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 Mo by 28,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,604 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro F Sponsore (NYSE:PBR).

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Atlassian Acquires From Its PaaS Marketplace – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pan American Silver to buy Tahoe Resources in $1.07B cash and stock deal – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Pan American Silver (PAAS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Silver Stocks to Buy: WPM, AG and PAAS – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Should the Owners of GE Stock Take Their Profits? – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How GE Investors Could Benefit From The Boeing Groundings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K NYSE:GE – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tax Loss Harvesting With GE – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Market Morning: Markets Sour at Fed Cut, LSE Buys Refinitiv, GE Turnaround – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.