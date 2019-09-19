Wilkins Investment Counsel Lifted Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position; Ellington Management Group Has Raised Kellogg Co (K) Position By $339,200

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) stake by 3.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc acquired 11,100 shares as Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc holds 373,810 shares with $14.38M value, up from 362,710 last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp now has $32.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 85,194 shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Kellogg Co (K) stake by 168.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc acquired 6,400 shares as Kellogg Co (K)’s stock declined 1.97%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 10,200 shares with $546,000 value, up from 3,800 last quarter. Kellogg Co now has $21.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.66. About 22,190 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) Share Price Down By 19%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kellogg +2% after Goldman Sachs bump – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What To Know About Kellogg’s ‘Incogmeato’ – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Pizza Hut rolls out Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza – Louisville Business First” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Kellogg has $7200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is 1.05% above currents $63.66 stock price. Kellogg had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Friday, September 6 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 5 by PiperJaffray. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Consumer Edge Research on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 45,194 shares. Wealth Planning Llc has invested 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Regions Corp holds 18,353 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 93,752 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis reported 320,729 shares. 237,992 are owned by Prudential Financial Inc. Culbertson A N And owns 0.39% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 26,214 shares. City Hldgs has 0.52% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). State Street owns 0.05% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 12.24 million shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Everence Inc holds 0.08% or 8,574 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs invested in 0.01% or 3,856 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 640,404 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $63.89 million activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $5.44 million was sold by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST.

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 5,975 shares to 13,025 valued at $4.78M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) stake by 8,900 shares and now owns 19,100 shares. Element Solutions Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blume Cap Management Inc has 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Washington-based Garde Inc has invested 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 14.96 million were accumulated by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp reported 73,334 shares. Blackstone Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Headinvest Limited Liability Corp invested 0.13% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hussman Strategic Advsr, Maryland-based fund reported 300,000 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 65,965 shares. Amalgamated National Bank invested in 117,507 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). The United Kingdom-based Odey Asset Grp has invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ruffer Llp has invested 4.07% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Private Ocean Lc holds 0% or 68 shares in its portfolio. Fort LP holds 0.03% or 4,418 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1,294 shares.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Reasons BMO Upgrades Newmont Goldcorp – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gold producers pledge restraint, remembering lessons of earlier bull surge – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.