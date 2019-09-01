Wilkins Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Schlumberger (SLB); Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Upped Its Holding in Costar Group (CSGP) by $549,880

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 182,713 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, up from 144,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54 million shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 1,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 8,418 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 7,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $614.87. About 224,568 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson owns 74,325 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 121,767 shares stake. Loudon Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% or 3,530 shares in its portfolio. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc has invested 1.51% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 48,761 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wedgewood Ptnrs reported 33,375 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability accumulated 42,010 shares. Signaturefd Ltd holds 9,068 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 30,428 shares stake. Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated holds 35,000 shares. Swiss Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 4.62M shares. Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 80 shares. Valley Advisers reported 0.02% stake.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 35,114 shares to 44,667 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 9,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,244 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

