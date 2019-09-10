Wilkins Investment Counsel Holds Holding in Weyerhaeuser (WY); As Pcm (PCMI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Systematic Financial Management LP Has Lowered Holding

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Pcm Inc. (PCMI) by 17.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 8,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 40,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 49,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Pcm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35M market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 1.68 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These High Forward Dividend Yield Companies Will Outperform – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Strategic Value Investing: Book Value – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wafra holds 344,530 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 86,304 are owned by Old Second Bank Of Aurora. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 145,921 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Weik Cap Mngmt has invested 0.63% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cannell Ltd invested in 1.05% or 164,120 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 435,242 shares. 533,940 are owned by Taylor Asset Management. Everence Cap Inc invested in 11,149 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 495 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 106,501 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc accumulated 12,024 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Third Avenue Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 4.30M shares. Cibc Ww Mkts, a New York-based fund reported 113,856 shares. 20,073 are held by Davis R M.