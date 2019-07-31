Wilkins Investment Counsel Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Has Cut as Valuation Rose; Hgk Asset Management Position in Archer Daniels Midl (ADM) Has Lifted by $684,560

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midl (ADM) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 15,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,220 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 8.00M shares traded or 122.16% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 25/05/2018 – ADM: TRUCK STRIKE AFFECTING MATERIALS ARRIVING AT BRAZIL PLANTS; 03/04/2018 – U.S. TRADE COMMISSION SAYS DUMPING OF BIODIESEL IMPORTS FROM ARGENTINA, INDONESIA, HARMS U.S. PRODUCERS; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE HAS BEEN NAMED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND PRESIDENT, ORIGINATION; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Even More Confident About 2018; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S `VERY CONFIDENT’ ON PROSPECTS AMID TRADE OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – ADM has resold most U.S. sorghum shipments that were bound for China; 16/05/2018 – ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA MAY RISE ONCE TRADE SPAT RESOLVED: ADM; 10/04/2018 – Biodiesel: Global Industry Report 2018 – lndividual Analysis on the Top 60 Companies Including Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Technip France and Bioro – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Girls, Inc; 19/03/2018 – ADM Reorganizes as Agricultural Trading Battles Low Profits

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 73,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.52. About 3.96M shares traded or 115.74% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust invested in 0.49% or 29,351 shares. Capital Finance Advisers Lc, a California-based fund reported 23,847 shares. Advsrs Lc invested in 0.03% or 3,696 shares. Auxier Asset Management accumulated 9,522 shares. Ifrah Serv Inc has invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The California-based Windward Mngmt Ca has invested 0.41% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). City Hldg reported 32,777 shares stake. Smithfield invested 0.25% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Northrock Prtnrs Lc owns 1,314 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Com has invested 0.26% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Los Angeles Management And Equity Research reported 156,452 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cap City Tru Fl has 6,834 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Covington Mgmt owns 50,651 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 954 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. The insider Weinstein Donald sold $256,567. 1,614 shares were sold by Black Maria, worth $236,629 on Friday, February 8. Shares for $5.42M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. Another trade for 6,035 shares valued at $875,129 was sold by Politi Douglas W.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nikkei subdued as investors await U.S. jobs data for Fed clues – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adaptimmune Starts SPEARHEAD-1 Trial with ADP-A2M4 SPEAR T-cells for patients with Synovial Sarcoma or MRCLS – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Asian Stocks Mixed Ahead of Upcoming U.S. Payroll Report – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Awaits Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. 60,000 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares with value of $2.51 million were bought by Felsinger Donald E. Shares for $1.00M were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei holds 0.06% or 443,003 shares in its portfolio. Horan Capital Limited Liability reported 1,600 shares stake. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 3,516 are owned by Whittier Communications. Shell Asset Mngmt has 32,433 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Com reported 40,491 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 4,689 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth Mgmt holds 18,340 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Calamos Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs accumulated 30,522 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 6,207 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar invested in 0.08% or 80,038 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na stated it has 0.1% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Regentatlantic Ltd Co accumulated 113,519 shares or 0.34% of the stock.