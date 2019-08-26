Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position in General Electric (GE) by $351,522; M&T Bank Has Decreased Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $316,487 as Market Valuation Rose

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 1,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 35,823 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, down from 37,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $212.04. About 1.02M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 51.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 39,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 36,643 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, down from 75,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 128.64M shares traded or 99.06% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – GE SAYS DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $11.1B; 09/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS RISING METAL INPUT COSTS REDUCES THE ATTRACTIVENESS OF GE’S RAIL BUSINESS TO A POTENTIAL BUYER; 02/05/2018 – BURJ’S CONTRACTOR GE COMMENTS IN STATEMENT IN KARACHI; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q GE Capital Rev $2.17B; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 25/04/2018 – FEEDBACK PLC – ANNOUNCES A SOFTWARE LICENCE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC HEALTHCARE (GEHC) FOR TEXRAD; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 20/04/2018 – GE Gets a Quick Vote of Confidence From CDS Investors: TOPLive; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 43.10 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 486,074 shares to 486,082 shares, valued at $32.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 10,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was bought by Timko Thomas S. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. $3.00 million worth of stock was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott.