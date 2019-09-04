Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position in General Mills (GIS) as Share Price Rose; Park Presidio Capital Cut Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake as Share Price Declined

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 33,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 74,775 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, down from 107,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 1.42 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.80 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.14. About 514,598 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.46M for 20.93 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 6 shares. Kdi Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 67,086 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com stated it has 42,014 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York-based Bamco Inc New York has invested 0.29% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca) accumulated 16,100 shares. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,717 shares. Enterprise Fincl holds 81 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.01% or 34,551 shares. Moreover, Mariner Ltd has 0.21% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management Ltd has 0.96% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 344,362 shares. Meyer Handelman Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 18,987 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J also bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, July 18.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $856.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $58.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 23,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 9,396 shares. 3,956 were reported by Northrock Prns Llc. Cornerstone holds 1,939 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 178,200 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Incorporated Inc reported 410 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aull Monroe Investment Mgmt invested in 0.28% or 10,061 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc reported 1.04M shares stake. Dean Invest Associate Ltd Llc holds 35,239 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited holds 0.11% or 37,096 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ally has 0.23% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 23,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited has invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Kistler reported 6,689 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited has 6,728 shares. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Ltd has 0.14% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Compton Cap Ri reported 6,566 shares.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $458.86 million for 17.67 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.