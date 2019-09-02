Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) as Share Value Rose; As American Express Co (AXP) Share Price Rose, Crawford Investment Counsel Trimmed Position

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 70,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, down from 73,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 12,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 661,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.28 million, down from 673,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.37M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 29,175 shares to 92,672 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 60,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,439 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.13% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 3,965 shares. 29,683 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Commerce. Acg Wealth owns 16,097 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Com reported 2,444 shares stake. Ls Investment Limited Co holds 0.13% or 19,120 shares in its portfolio. Davis Limited Liability accumulated 700,000 shares or 6.53% of the stock. 52,448 are held by Capital Fund Mgmt Sa. Monetary Mgmt Grp has 7,025 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 0.99% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bartlett & Limited Liability Company owns 51,519 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Registered Investment Advisor holds 0.61% or 10,110 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Cap Corporation accumulated 30,638 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hennessy Advsrs Inc, a California-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Marathon Asset Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.06M shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 325,580 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 14.47 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,290 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Qci Asset Management New York has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,794 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 2,757 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Parthenon Ltd Company has 0.17% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,700 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Roberts Glore And Inc Il stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Broderick Brian C has 2.98% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ipswich Mngmt reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Services Automobile Association has 0.19% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 452,570 shares. Farmers Tru holds 0.19% or 4,099 shares in its portfolio. Motco invested in 3,134 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 1.32 million shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $568.24M for 31.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

