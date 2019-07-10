Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Raised Weyerhaeuser (WY) Position by $1.55 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Oakworth Capital Has Cut by $428,652 Its Holding

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 2,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,309 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.07 million, down from 81,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL SUSPECTED OF WITHOLDING PRODUCT INFO FROM BUYERS; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 07/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS IN ITS ORDER, COURT ALSO APPROVED FORM OF NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT, SET HEARING DATE OF JULY 20 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.29. About 2.83 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Management has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Horrell stated it has 331 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Finance has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 123,847 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 861,034 shares. Nordea Ab has 0.13% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Prudential Public Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 188,675 shares. 9,200 were reported by Macquarie Grp. Perkins Coie Trust reported 3,681 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 39,446 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Street accumulated 30.77M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Glenmede Co Na reported 32,401 shares. Fin Counselors invested in 0.07% or 64,816 shares. Mariner owns 33,513 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.05% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 215,161 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Hagen Russell S sold $210,526.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And has 4.97% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California-based Intersect Ltd has invested 4.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Orleans Cap Mngmt Corp La reported 22,553 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 161,760 shares. David R Rahn & Associate Inc holds 16,482 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Lc has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bruce & Co, Illinois-based fund reported 98,300 shares. Cape Ann Bancorp reported 2.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cadinha & Lc stated it has 23,514 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 30,911 shares. Moreover, Maple Cap has 3.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kopp Ltd Liability has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Holderness Invests Co has invested 3.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foster Motley Inc reported 2.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.