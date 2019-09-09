Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position in General Electric (GE) by $351,522 as Share Price Rose; Sound Shore Management Position in Aon Plc (AON) Has Trimmed by $48.94 Million as Market Value Rose

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 287,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 661,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.99M, down from 949,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $195.28. About 529,855 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 51.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 39,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 36,643 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, down from 75,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.85M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SIGNED WITH FORESTALIA, GENERAL ELECTRIC AND MIROVA AN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NINE SUBSIDY-FREE WIND FARMS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 300 MW AWARDED AT SPANISH RENEWABLE; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q ADJ EPS 16C; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 22/05/2018 – S. John Tilak: Nice scoop from @davidj_french | Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 28/03/2018 – General Electric would be an ‘ideal Warren Buffett investment,’ RBC says; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – GE SAYS ITS USE OF IMPORTED METAL AFFECTED BY TARIFFS `MINIMAL’; 29/03/2018 – Buffett rumor can’t save GE from being the worst Dow performer in the first quarter; 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Va; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS `EVALUATING FURTHER PORTFOLIO ACTIONS’ FOR GE CAPITAL

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $335.96 million for 34.14 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 947,510 shares to 8.03M shares, valued at $221.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 779,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

More recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “GATX Corporation Adds Adam Stanley to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Insurance Labor Study Indicates Challenging Recruitment Environment – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M on Monday, August 12. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. The insider Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “GE Stock Double, General Electric Bull Says – Barron’s” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why U.S. Renewable Energy Production Declined 1.1% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE’s Culp Is On Track To Slash Debt By Up To $38 Billion, Possibly In Q3 ’19 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “GE’s stock swings to a gain, to extend win streak off near 8-month low – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.06B for 16.75 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Capital Management, a Nebraska-based fund reported 214,890 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hills Bancshares And Trust Commerce reported 36,850 shares. 12,750 are held by Avenir. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 545,042 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 13,512 were reported by Cap Interest Ca. Kessler Group Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 125 shares. Trustco Savings Bank N Y has 333,361 shares for 3.74% of their portfolio. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan holds 179,400 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain owns 41,079 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc has 26,779 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 1,336 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,537 shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 104,223 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus invested 0.19% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).