Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake; Star Gas Partners LP (SGU)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

Star Gas Partners LP (SGU) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 23 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 22 cut down and sold their equity positions in Star Gas Partners LP. The investment professionals in our database now own: 16.93 million shares, down from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Star Gas Partners LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 15 Increased: 11 New Position: 12.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) stake by 3.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,600 shares as Automatic Data Processing (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc holds 70,881 shares with $11.32 million value, down from 73,481 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing now has $75.83B valuation. The stock increased 3.14% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $169.64. About 1.08M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.64 million activity. Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of stock or 1,614 shares. 36,364 shares valued at $5.42M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. The insider Weinstein Donald sold $256,567. $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, August 5. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $17800 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies.

Star Gas Partners, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services well-known provider to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $486.53 million. The firm also sells home heating oil, gasoline, and diesel fuel to approximately 71,000 clients on a delivery only basis. It has a 16.3 P/E ratio. In addition, it installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers ancillary home services, including home security and plumbing.