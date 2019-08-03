Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position by $413,400; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Declined While Fiduciary Counselling Has Raised Holding

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 70,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 73,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 2.36 million shares traded or 24.82% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 4.68 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.