Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Accenture (ACN) Position by $335,800; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Valuation Rose, Regent Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $392,400

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 58,076 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37 million, down from 61,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $121.34. About 754,728 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Accenture (ACN) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 40,625 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51M, down from 42,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Accenture for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $195.67. About 425,753 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $365.32M and $333.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) by 11,100 shares to 373,810 shares, valued at $14.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.61 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $307.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4,265 shares to 52,487 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,203 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.46 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.