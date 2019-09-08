Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Lowered General Electric (GE) Stake by $351,522; Market Valuation Rose; Therapeuticsmd (TXMD) Holding Held by Daruma Capital Management Llc

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (TXMD) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 750,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.29% . The hedge fund held 7.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.63M, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Therapeuticsmd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $722.30M market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.87. About 1.36M shares traded. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TXMD) has declined 61.05% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TXMD News: 07/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – TXMD/@TradeHawk: $TXMD Hmmm TherapeuticsMD Imvexxy TX-001HR web site just went live; 11/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 08/03/2018 TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Acceptance Of New Drug Application (NDA) And Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) Date For TX-001HR; 03/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 03/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $107.3M; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Pro; 11/04/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE FOR COMPLETION OF FDA’S REVIEW OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR TX-004HR IS MAY 29, 2018

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 51.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 39,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 36,643 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, down from 75,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.14M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – WILL PROVIDE 6 OF ITS 3.6-137 TURBINES TO BE INSTALLED AT 2 WIND SITES IN SOUTHERN CHILE; 09/03/2018 – General Electric is exploring a sale of the electrical engineering business which it acquired for $3.2 billion in 2011; 17/04/2018 – From sneakers to the Dow’s biggest loser: Skechers, General Electric may see big moves on earnings; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 12/04/2018 – Morningstar: GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO EXPLORES WAYS TO DIVEST INSURANCE ASSETS; 24/05/2018 – GE SHARES UP 2.7 PCT; CNBC, CITING SOURCES, REPORTS GE DOES NOT PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,070 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $15,200 were bought by Thompson Tommy G on Friday, August 9. $29,300 worth of stock was bought by Milligan John C.K. IV on Friday, August 16. Collins Cooper C. also bought $99,870 worth of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) on Monday, May 13.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 120,961 shares to 377,996 shares, valued at $24.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 372,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 649,585 shares, and cut its stake in Novanta Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold TXMD shares while 28 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 184.60 million shares or 0.67% more from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Com Inc reported 112,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. American Intll Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 117,724 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication New York has 10,956 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 11,250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal General Public Limited Company accumulated 93,946 shares or 0% of the stock. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd reported 531,864 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 6,720 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 24.14M shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 149,761 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 122,913 were reported by Manufacturers Life The. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 27,328 shares. Stoneridge Invest Limited Liability Com stated it has 25,324 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com stated it has 7,500 shares. First Eagle Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.44 million shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 16.75 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was bought by Seidman Leslie. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was made by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Fincl Bank invested in 97,046 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Vanguard has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Horan Cap Mgmt invested in 472,546 shares. Boston Rech Mngmt Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Retirement Of Alabama holds 5.09 million shares. 11,302 were accumulated by Southeast Asset Inc. Telemus Ltd Com holds 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 25,269 shares. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.52% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 74,617 shares. 751,604 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 16,119 shares. Ellington Group Incorporated Limited Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Franklin Resources Incorporated reported 0.37% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 109,277 shares. Chilton Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,079 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 20,623 shares.

