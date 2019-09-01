Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Lifted Position in Schlumberger (SLB) by $1.65 Million; As Napco Security Technologies In (NSSC) Share Value Rose, White Pine Capital Has Trimmed Position by $571,000

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 182,713 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, up from 144,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54M shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Napco Security Technologies In (NSSC) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 28,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 117,755 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 146,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $637.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 151,619 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Fire Gru holds 36,000 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Tx has 11,540 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp owns 1.27M shares. 7,440 were accumulated by Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability. Monarch Capital Mgmt stated it has 21,414 shares. 28,561 were accumulated by Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Llc. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 3,079 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 42,981 are held by Ipswich Investment Mngmt Incorporated. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 11,143 shares. First Fiduciary Counsel holds 371,642 shares. Ghp Invest Advsr stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 34,289 were accumulated by Stevens Capital Mgmt L P. Cim Invest Mangement Inc accumulated 0.39% or 23,444 shares. 1,373 were accumulated by Farmers State Bank. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley owns 42,010 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd reported 23,749 shares. Victory Mngmt accumulated 8,849 shares. Manatuck Hill Ltd Liability stated it has 30,300 shares. North Star Mgmt Corp reported 0.2% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management accumulated 0% or 16,000 shares. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 59,218 shares. Denali Lc stated it has 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). 6,300 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 90,000 shares. Northern holds 0% or 143,340 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 1,800 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 176,854 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Com holds 63,496 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 17,912 shares.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62 million for 34.48 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

