Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Increased Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position by $421,800; Stock Price Rose; Expedia Group (EXPE) Holder Copeland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.14 Million as Stock Value Rose

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 373,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.38 million, up from 362,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 9.28M shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 83.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 23,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 4,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $603,000, down from 28,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $132.17. About 975,230 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gold producers pledge restraint, remembering lessons of earlier bull surge – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Adrian Day: We Haven’t Seen the End of Gold M&A | INN – Investing News Network” published on September 20, 2019, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Performing Gold And Silver Miners YTD – September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bard Assoc holds 17,708 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital LP holds 795,345 shares or 2.95% of its portfolio. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20,171 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 158,066 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 0.04% or 226,584 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 24,385 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Adirondack Communications owns 1,312 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pggm reported 0.18% stake. New York-based Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Bennicas And Associates reported 125,452 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 711 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, First Eagle Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 1.16% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 1,662 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Close, New York-based fund reported 18,897 shares. Fil Limited holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilltop Hldgs holds 2,311 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 21,525 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 1,971 shares. 1.77M were reported by First Advsrs L P. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 5,209 shares. Tributary Capital Limited Liability accumulated 11,600 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% or 38,353 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 573,405 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Whittier Tru owns 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 2,909 shares. 10,719 are owned by Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Liability Co. Pnc Services Gru Inc reported 12,021 shares. Icon Advisers Inc owns 25,627 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Twin Mgmt Inc accumulated 24,840 shares. Bokf Na has 0.14% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (NYSE:ARE) by 12,577 shares to 66,206 shares, valued at $9.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church And Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 25,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL).