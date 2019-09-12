Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holding; Commscope Holding Company (COMM) Sentiment Is 1.07

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) stake by 3.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc acquired 11,100 shares as Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc holds 373,810 shares with $14.38 million value, up from 362,710 last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp now has $32.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 4.79M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana

Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 105 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 98 decreased and sold stakes in Commscope Holding Company Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 173.10 million shares, down from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Commscope Holding Company Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 66 Increased: 64 New Position: 41.

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.55 per share. COMM’s profit will be $75.69 million for 8.33 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 2.55M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 12/04/2018 – CommScope and Ericsson Complete SAS Interoperability Testing for CBRS; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 11/04/2018 – CommScope Shows Augmented Reality With Intelligence to Help Customers Solve Real-World Problems; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Rev $1.21B-$1.26B; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDERS APPROVE PROXY PROPOSALS

Fpr Partners Llc holds 4.85% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for 12.90 million shares. Indaba Capital Management L.P. owns 1.57 million shares or 4.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maverick Capital Ltd has 4.22% invested in the company for 18.51 million shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 1.69% in the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 443,400 shares.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.52 billion. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators.

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 10.31% above currents $38.99 stock price. Newmont Mining had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 3. B. Riley & Co maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4600 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Monday, September 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by BMO Capital Markets.

