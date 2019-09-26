Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding by $302,148; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Boosted Holding by $2.19 Million

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 125,772 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.79M, down from 128,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.02. About 5.61M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 686.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 53,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 61,177 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 7,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.34. About 4.18 million shares traded or 28.12% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 05/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: AstraZeneca made ‘secret’ payments to doctors; Ohio removes gags from pharmacists; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 18/05/2018 – ASTRA: IMPACT OF TRUMP’S DRUG PRICING EFFORT HARD TO PREDICT; 13/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH $500M SALE OF SEROQUEL DRUG; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 24/05/2018 – Seroquel/Seroquel XR (AstraZeneca, Kyowa Pharmaceutical) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $531.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 14,682 shares to 9,351 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,856 shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.80 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $365.32M and $333.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 103,725 shares to 210,050 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.