Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Walt Disney (DIS) Stake by $360,750 as Stock Value Rose; Addus Homecare Com (ADUS) Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Rose

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 10,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 5.67 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp Com (ADUS) by 24.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 7,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The institutional investor held 23,530 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 30,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 94,532 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

