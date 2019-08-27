Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by $360,750; Oldfield Partners Llp Has Lowered Infosys LTD (INFY) Stake by $9.02 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 10,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 5.69 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 3.62M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53M, down from 4.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 6.81 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CONTINUE TO INVEST IN RE-SKILLING WORKFORCE; 13/04/2018 – Infosys’ new CEO to sell 3 subsidiaries bought by predecessor; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY WONGDOODY; 06/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.N : BERENBERG STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $14; 23/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Presentation on Analyst Meetings; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF CBI INVESTIGATION OF SOME STAFF; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LIMITED: Investor Meet; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS CBI HAS NOT CONTACTED CO. ON MATTER; 02/05/2018 – Infosys and Astound Partner to Deliver Better Service Experience Through an AI Enhanced Enterprise Service Management Café

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Amer Management Corp accumulated 106,590 shares. Oakbrook Invs invested in 338,910 shares. Sonata Cap Grp invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Philadelphia Tru stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cadinha & Co Ltd Liability Com holds 7,077 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability reported 18,824 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Company holds 0.34% or 155,730 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Korea Investment has 0.67% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Michigan-based Seizert Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Addenda holds 68,208 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Barbara Oil owns 8,000 shares. Hgk Asset Management Inc reported 2.13% stake. Investors, California-based fund reported 61,457 shares.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ) by 2.85M shares to 6.11 million shares, valued at $116.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 81,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa.