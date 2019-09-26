Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Cut Accenture (ACN) Position by $335,800; As Comcast (CMCSA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Baldwin Brothers Has Upped Stake

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 8,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 112,365 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, up from 104,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 17.62M shares traded or 5.10% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 27/03/2018 – Comcast Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 23/05/2018 – BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 19/04/2018 – Extreme Reach Expands Board of Directors With Addition of Former Comcast SVP, Matt McConnell; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis to Lead NCC Media as Pres and CEO; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Accenture (ACN) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 40,625 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51 million, down from 42,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Accenture for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 2.75M shares traded or 46.79% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 21,155 shares to 111,029 shares, valued at $12.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,763 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $365.32M and $333.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 24,850 shares to 228,100 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.