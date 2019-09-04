Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Boosted Weyerhaeuser (WY) Position by $1.55 Million; Share Price Declined; Bender Robert & Associates Maintains Position in Nvidia (NVDA)

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $164.17. About 7.41M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.4. About 2.78 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 1,148 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel accumulated 14,556 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Uss Invest Management reported 1.65% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ally Financial Incorporated holds 0.51% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 15,000 shares. Da Davidson And has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 17,205 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 14.31 million shares. Arcadia Invest Management Mi stated it has 197 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 91,524 shares. Bender Robert And Assoc invested in 1.44% or 16,369 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 480,000 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited holds 705,882 shares. 11,400 are owned by Highbridge Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. Segment Wealth Management Limited Company holds 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 3,381 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,458 are owned by Pettyjohn Wood White Inc. First Tru Advsrs L P, Illinois-based fund reported 435,242 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 22,681 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 471,606 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Whittier Trust reported 56,030 shares. State Street Corporation has 0.06% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 9,222 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 1,743 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 9,775 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 2.58M shares. Anchor Capital Ltd holds 15,154 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 161,738 shares. Moreover, Howland Capital has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

