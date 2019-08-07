Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Boosted Schlumberger (SLB) Position by $1.65 Million; Encana (ECA) Share Price Declined While Southport Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 182,713 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, up from 144,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 11.29 million shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 28.06M shares traded or 20.04% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Capital holds 1.45% or 29,320 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Management Ltd Company has 2,553 shares. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership owns 1.50 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Natl Pension Serv holds 1.34 million shares. Ci Invests has invested 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Fincl In accumulated 2,122 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Freestone Holdings Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 16,224 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 42,410 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.17M shares. Alethea Capital Ltd Com reported 27,054 shares. Moreover, Ingalls Snyder Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 20,969 shares. Plante Moran Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 293 shares in its portfolio. Trust Com Of Virginia Va invested in 111,177 shares or 0.64% of the stock.

