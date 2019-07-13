Wilkins Investment Counsel Cut General Mills (GIS) Position; Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Concert Pharma (NASDAQ:CNCE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Concert Pharma had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 1. Mizuho maintained Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) rating on Friday, February 22. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $26 target. The stock of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 9. SunTrust initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 26. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. UBS maintained Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. See Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) latest ratings:

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased General Mills (GIS) stake by 30.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 33,075 shares as General Mills (GIS)’s stock rose 17.85%. The Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc holds 74,775 shares with $3.87M value, down from 107,850 last quarter. General Mills now has $32.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 3.38M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.13 million activity. BVF PARTNERS L P/IL also sold $4.13M worth of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) on Monday, June 10.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $271.75 million. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis.

The stock increased 1.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 61,240 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 48.93% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of CTP-543 in Alopecia Areata; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 07/05/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 25/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING CTP-543 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals: Topline Phase 2a Data From the 4 Mg and 8 Mg Cohorts Expected in Fourth Qtr of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Axa holds 0% or 27,900 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 33,455 shares. Bvf Il holds 1.87% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) or 1.39M shares. Gsa Llp holds 0.09% or 74,820 shares. 9,000 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Tekla Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) or 45,362 shares. Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc) holds 288 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Investors reported 83,122 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0% stake. 56,590 are held by Alps Advsrs Inc. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). The New York-based Knott David M has invested 0.4% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Twin Tree Mngmt L P holds 0% or 641 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 112,204 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0.06% stake. 4,000 are owned by Strategic Advisors Limited. Stratos Wealth Ltd owns 25,126 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 1,200 were reported by Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd Liability. Moreover, Stellar Capital Mgmt Llc has 0.45% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Northeast Inv Mngmt reported 12,771 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 4,500 shares. 129,800 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Boston Research & Management stated it has 89,160 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Weiss Multi owns 59,792 shares. Holderness Investments has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Davenport & Limited Company holds 97,533 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity. CLARK R KERRY sold $347,376 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Friday, February 1.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills had 24 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Wells Fargo. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $52 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 22. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $54 target in Thursday, March 14 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating.