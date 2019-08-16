Wilkins Investment Counsel Boosted Its Schlumberger (SLB) Stake by $1.65 Million; Generation Investment Management Llp Lowered Henry Schein (HSIC) Holding by $89.35 Million

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 1.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The hedge fund held 11.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662.26 million, down from 12.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $61.75. About 524,468 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN EXPECTS TO GET $1.0-$1.25B IN CASH TAX-FREE BASIS; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Complete Transaction in 2Q of 2018; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein and Internet Brands Form Joint Venture To Deliver Integrated Technology To Enhance Dental Practice Management; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN HOLDERS TO OWN 63% NEW CO; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Lawrence Bacow Won’t Stand for Re-election at Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS WITH ORTHO2; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 182,713 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, up from 144,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $32.41. About 8.39M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Mngmt reported 0.34% stake. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 600 shares. 70,074 are owned by Voya Management Limited Liability Com. Ghp Investment accumulated 17,685 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 617 shares. Palisade Mngmt Lc Nj has 12,361 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 9,200 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy Inc holds 265,730 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Inv House Lc has 0.3% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Td Asset Mgmt holds 160,493 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 674,716 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt. Nomura Asset Mgmt owns 28,672 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rampart Investment Mgmt Communication Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 1,863 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 0.23% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29,443 shares to 103,786 shares, valued at $184.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.83 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.