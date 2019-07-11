Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Management Services companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
51.4% of Wilhelmina International Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.39% of all Management Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.65% of Wilhelmina International Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.07% of all Management Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Wilhelmina International Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wilhelmina International Inc.
|0.00%
|3.20%
|1.90%
|Industry Average
|6.12%
|16.78%
|7.33%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Wilhelmina International Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wilhelmina International Inc.
|N/A
|6
|37.50
|Industry Average
|60.36M
|985.82M
|29.52
Wilhelmina International Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Wilhelmina International Inc. is more expensive than its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Wilhelmina International Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wilhelmina International Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|2.14
|2.80
The peers have a potential upside of 18.36%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wilhelmina International Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wilhelmina International Inc.
|0.17%
|-5.96%
|14.07%
|-4%
|-6.25%
|2.92%
|Industry Average
|0.88%
|7.19%
|11.66%
|12.43%
|23.85%
|22.01%
For the past year Wilhelmina International Inc. was less bullish than its peers.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wilhelmina International Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Wilhelmina International Inc.’s peers have 1.78 and 1.78 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wilhelmina International Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wilhelmina International Inc.
Risk and Volatility
Wilhelmina International Inc. has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Wilhelmina International Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.79 which is 20.55% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Wilhelmina International Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Wilhelmina International Inc.’s competitors beat Wilhelmina International Inc.
Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and talent product-endorsement services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites; and talent management services. The company also represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; and television syndication royalties and production series contracts. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, London, Chile, the United States, and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.