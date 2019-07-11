Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Management Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Wilhelmina International Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.39% of all Management Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.65% of Wilhelmina International Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.07% of all Management Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Wilhelmina International Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International Inc. 0.00% 3.20% 1.90% Industry Average 6.12% 16.78% 7.33%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Wilhelmina International Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International Inc. N/A 6 37.50 Industry Average 60.36M 985.82M 29.52

Wilhelmina International Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Wilhelmina International Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Wilhelmina International Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.14 2.80

The peers have a potential upside of 18.36%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wilhelmina International Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wilhelmina International Inc. 0.17% -5.96% 14.07% -4% -6.25% 2.92% Industry Average 0.88% 7.19% 11.66% 12.43% 23.85% 22.01%

For the past year Wilhelmina International Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wilhelmina International Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Wilhelmina International Inc.’s peers have 1.78 and 1.78 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wilhelmina International Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wilhelmina International Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Wilhelmina International Inc. has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Wilhelmina International Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.79 which is 20.55% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Wilhelmina International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Wilhelmina International Inc.’s competitors beat Wilhelmina International Inc.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and talent product-endorsement services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites; and talent management services. The company also represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; and television syndication royalties and production series contracts. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, London, Chile, the United States, and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.