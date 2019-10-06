Wiley John & Sons (JW.A) Position Increased by Clarkston Capital Partners Llc; Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (JW.A) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 204,984 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.03 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Wiley John & Sons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 328,517 shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Rev $455.7M; 30/04/2018 – John Wiley & Sons in Partnership With Australasian Medical Publishing Co Pty Ltd to Publish Medical Journal of Australia; 06/03/2018 JOHN WILEY 3Q REV. $455.7M; 16/03/2018 – John Wiley Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.87; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Adj EPS 87c; 10/04/2018 – John Wiley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons Backs Sees FY18 Adj EPS Low-Single Digit % Decline, Rev About Even With FY1; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q EPS $1.19; 19/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.A)

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 270.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 880,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.64M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $107.42. About 4.32 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: NON-MINING SPEND INCREASE LARGEST SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 256,105 shares to 5.08M shares, valued at $53.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 35,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,075 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was bought by WARDELL LISA W. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was bought by Ellison Marvin R.