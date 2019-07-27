Wiley John & Sons (JW.A) Holder Franklin Resources Has Cut Its Stake; Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Stock Price Declined While Francisco Partners Management LP Cut Its Holding

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 260,339 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 41.55% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.98% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 08/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Cap Expands Cryptocurrency Offering With Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Expands Cryptocurrency Offering with Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Doesn’t Expect New Regulations to Have Material Adverse Effect on Overall Fincl Results; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME IN APRIL 2018 WAS $10.6 BLN, UP 14.0% YOY; 17/04/2018 – Gain Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ GAIN Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCAP); 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q NET REV. $106.9M, EST. $106.7M

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (JW.A) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 15,832 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.07M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Wiley John & Sons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 136,862 shares traded. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 30.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.87; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Adj EPS 87c; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY 3Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 82C; 30/04/2018 – John Wiley & Sons in Partnership With Australasian Medical Publishing Co Pty Ltd to Publish Medical Journal of Australia

More notable recent John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is John Wiley & Sons, Inc.’s (NYSE:JW.A) 13% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW.A) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on April 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wiley Finally Sees a Return to Top-Line Growth – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wiley slides after profits decline and miss – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 4.92M shares to 30.56M shares, valued at $1.13 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Gain Capital Holdings Inc Stock Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on December 28, 2017, also Benzinga.com with their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “City Index Review – Benzinga” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.