Wiley John & Sons Cl A (WMT) Holding Held by Willis Investment Counsel; Citadel Advisors Cut Its Holding in Bluebird Bio (BLUE) by $24.38 Million

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 97.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 155,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The hedge fund held 4,731 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $744,000, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $120.17. About 328,089 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 28/03/2018 – BLUE, CELG MAY GET UP TO $70M MILESTONE FOR FIRST INDICATION; 18/04/2018 – BLUEBIRD: NEW CLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATES LENTIGLOBIN POTENTIAL; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 20/04/2018 – DJ bluebird bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLUE); 20/03/2018 – Incysus to Present Scientific Overview at the 2018 CAR-T Congress USA Meeting; 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO: FDA GRANTS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION TO LENTI-D; 19/04/2018 – ICYMI: Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Wiley John & Sons Cl A (WMT) by 86.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 52,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 112,940 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 60,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Wiley John & Sons Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $107.47. About 3.80M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 02/04/2018 – Baystreet.ca: Wal-Mart Buys Humana; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Announces New Approach for 2018 Annual Meeting Activities; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-UK minister Clark says probe of supermarket deal ‘must consider suppliers’ – FT; 18/04/2018 – VW’s Electrify America to install EV chargers at Walmart stores; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Walmart to be at ease even if SoftBank stays put in Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – Walmart renews India bet with Flipkart deal; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Buy 77 Percent of India’s Flipkart for $16 Billion; 03/04/2018 – Walmart is launching a global money transfer service called Walmart2World; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp by 359,002 shares to 653 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GIS) by 78,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,700 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0.13% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Private Wealth Advsrs reported 33,074 shares. Mitchell owns 17,706 shares. 418 were reported by Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.13% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ironwood Financial Limited Co accumulated 281 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability accumulated 54,000 shares. Cipher Capital Lp holds 1.1% or 142,682 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Corp reported 10,280 shares. Washington Trust has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cullinan Associate has invested 22.96% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc reported 0.27% stake. Signature Est And Invest Limited Company reported 232,777 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny has 0.14% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Walmart Inc. (WMT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “#CryptoCorner: Walmart (NYSE: $WMT) Applies for Libra-like Stablecoin Patent, Mastercard (NYSE: $MA) and Nexo Launch Crypto Credit Card, AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Announces $100K Blockchain Competition and Brave Launches Twitter Tipping Feature – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lack Of Qualified Truck Drivers Being Felt Across US-Mexico Border Region – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 13,687 shares to 19,887 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 98,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan N V (Put) (NASDAQ:MYL).