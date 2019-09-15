Wiley John & Sons (JW.A) Holder Acadian Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $4.86 Million; Caterpillar Del Com (CAT) Stock Value Declined While Logan Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 2,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 42,581 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.80M, down from 45,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.78. About 3.51 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 25/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Industrials hit by Caterpillar, cost pressure fears; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (JW.A) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 107,974 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 516,503 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.69 million, down from 624,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wiley John & Sons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 242,845 shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 11.57 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Edge Capital Lc holds 0% or 11,468 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Investment Grp Lc has 1.59% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 31,242 shares. The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Guyasuta Invest owns 0.16% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 11,632 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd invested in 3,882 shares. Stewart Patten Communications Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,657 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moneta Grp Advsr Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 14,518 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 2,621 shares. Moreover, Atria Invs Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cullinan Associate, a Kentucky-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.23% or 11,145 shares. American Research And Communication reported 1,711 shares stake. Fincl Counselors Inc invested 0.82% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Clean Yield Gru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 612 shares. Amer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.15% stake.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 1,739 shares to 40,551 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Corp (NYSE:GM) by 37,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE).