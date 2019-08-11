Wilen Investment Management Trimmed Its Amerco (UHAL) Position by $324,850; Market Value Rose; As Costar Group (CSGP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Bares Capital Management Lowered Position

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 40,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 551,097 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.04 million, down from 591,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $633.74. About 208,727 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 890 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 35,791 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 36,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $359.79. About 49,708 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 12/03/2018 – AMERCO: SPECIAL CASH DIV; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 17/05/2018 – Warehouse Makeover: 800 New U-Haul Self-Storage Rooms Coming to North Randall; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Despegar.Com Corp by 278,288 shares to 856,450 shares, valued at $12.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Elf Beauty Inc.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 70.73 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.