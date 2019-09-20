Wilen Investment Management Stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) Raised by $2.68 Million; Atlas Browninc Trimmed Its Position in Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) by $459,360 as Stock Declined

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 10,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 136,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, down from 146,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 581,096 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 89,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 233,402 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12M, up from 144,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kraton Perform for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.09. About 355,605 shares traded or 74.88% up from the average. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 08/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 12/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 21/05/2018 – KRATON REPORTS RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – EXPECT TO REDUCE 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT BY $125 – $150 MLN; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.58

Wilen Investment Management Corp, which manages about $240.00 million and $128.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (NYSEMKT:DLA) by 32,775 shares to 570,366 shares, valued at $12.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold KRA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 1.62% less from 29.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.01% or 10,965 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 34,984 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.04% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 63,041 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 19,629 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 41,945 shares. Indexiq Advisors Llc reported 39,428 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Company owns 20,024 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Corsair Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested 4.46% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Millennium Ltd has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Moreover, Everence Capital Management has 0.03% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). First Mercantile Trust owns 0.04% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 12,152 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 50,156 shares. Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Eidelman Virant holds 14,000 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 9,210 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 346,369 shares. Oz Mgmt LP holds 66,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Sei holds 0.07% or 497,786 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 29,348 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 469 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 5,605 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd accumulated 554,362 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 6,700 shares.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 72.83 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

