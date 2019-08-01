Wilen Investment Management Stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) Trimmed by $760,809 as Stock Declined; Prime Capital Management Company LTD Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Cut by $89.73 Million

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.29% . The institutional investor held 603,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 639,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.30% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 53,884 shares traded or 43.69% up from the average. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $424.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.73% or $9.91 during the last trading session, reaching $163.2. About 19.96M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DLA shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 3.75 million shares or 4.84% less from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 1,403 shares or 0% of the stock. Wilen Mgmt Corp stated it has 10.09% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Perritt Capital Mgmt Inc invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Eam Invsts Lc invested in 32,400 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Blackrock has invested 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Renaissance Techs Ltd reported 29,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsr Llc accumulated 0.03% or 33,830 shares. Barclays Public Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.01% or 581,906 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 1,744 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $201,357 activity.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 36.11 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.