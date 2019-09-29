Wilen Investment Management Raised Position in Kraton Perform (KRA) by $2.68 Million as Shares Declined; Shellback Capital LP Increased Its Pvh (PVH) Position

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 10,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 62,980 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96M, up from 52,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $87.72. About 746,362 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – International Sales of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Hand PVH Earnings Beat; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 5% TO $439 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 23/03/2018 – Cramer: Tommy Hilfiger parent PVH is a buy ahead of earnings; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $9.00 TO $9.10; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PVH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Rev $2.5B; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Rev $2.31B; 30/05/2018 – PVH 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.28B; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades PVH Corp. To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 89,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 233,402 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12M, up from 144,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kraton Perform for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 172,059 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 08/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 21/05/2018 – KRATON REPORTS RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M

More notable recent Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kraton Corporation Announces Global Price Increase for Tall Oil Fatty Acids – PRNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kraton Corporation Announces Initiatives to Enhance Shareholder Value – PRNewswire” published on February 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Kraton Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report – PRNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kraton Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kraton slumps 7% on lower revenues and sales volume – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Wilen Investment Management Corp, which manages about $240.00M and $128.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (NYSEMKT:DLA) by 32,775 shares to 570,366 shares, valued at $12.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold KRA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 1.62% less from 29.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Mgmt Llc invested in 24,774 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 96,978 shares. Bailard Inc holds 9,924 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Springowl Associates Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.57% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Moreover, Pnc Fincl Serv Gru Inc has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). New Hampshire-based Lumbard And Kellner Limited Company has invested 1.38% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Contrarian Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company reported 712,300 shares. Northern accumulated 0% or 676,625 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,008 shares.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $802.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 278,498 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 6,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $10.60 million activity. NASELLA HENRY had bought 1,200 shares worth $99,408.