Wilen Investment Management Raised Kraton Perform (KRA) Holding By $1.59 Million; Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free Etf (NYSEARCA:CHGX) SI Increased By 666.67%

Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free Etf (NYSEARCA:CHGX) had an increase of 666.67% in short interest. CHGX’s SI was 4,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 666.67% from 600 shares previously. With 1,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free Etf (NYSEARCA:CHGX)’s short sellers to cover CHGX’s short positions. The ETF decreased 0.66% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.14. About 374 shares traded. Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) has risen 9.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500.

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased Kraton Perform (KRA) stake by 55.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilen Investment Management Corp acquired 51,325 shares as Kraton Perform (KRA)’s stock rose 3.33%. The Wilen Investment Management Corp holds 144,002 shares with $4.57 million value, up from 92,677 last quarter. Kraton Perform now has $983.22M valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.01. About 96,437 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 37.99% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 21/05/2018 – KRATON REPORTS RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – EXPECT TO REDUCE 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT BY $125 – $150 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Successful Closing of Term Loan Refinancing; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Polymers Llc/cap Offers to Repurchase 10.5% Company Guarn; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions; 08/03/2018 – KRATON COMMITTED TO NET DEBT LEVERAGE BELOW 4 TURNS BY END FY18; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $502.4 MLN VS $458.1 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA)

More notable recent Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SPY: 5 Reasons Why Stocks Are Headed Even Higher From Here – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Dollar, High-Yield Bond Market And S&P 500 Revenue Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recession Fears Create S&P 500 Buying Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” on December 25, 2018. More interesting news about Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “It’s Too Early To Call A Recession – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Did The Fed Just End The Bear Market? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

More notable recent Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kraton Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kraton Corporation’s (KRA) CEO Kevin Fogarty on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Kraton Corporation (KRA) Tops Q2 EPS by 46c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kraton Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Kraton (NYSE:KRA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kraton had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. UBS maintained Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) rating on Tuesday, March 5. UBS has “Sell” rating and $27 target.