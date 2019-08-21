Wilen Investment Management Raised Its Trinseo Sa (TSE) Holding by $378,400; Edgestream Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $2.90 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 27.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 15,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 40,019 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, down from 55,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $963.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $213.14. About 11.14M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS FEEDBACK FROM SUPPLIERS LEADS TO BELIEVE CO HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING TIGHTER COST CONTROL SINCE IPHONE 8 RAMP; 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update; 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP; 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 25/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Stresses China’s Growing Prowess as Trade War Looms

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 44,473 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 35,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 155,703 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 56,253 shares to 71,751 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).