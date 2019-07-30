Wilen Investment Management Raised Holding in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by $378,400 as Share Value Declined; Vf (VFC) Stock Rose While Montecito Bank & Trust Increased by $309,514 Its Holding

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 35.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 3,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,610 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 10,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.2. About 515,652 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,473 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 35,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 158,544 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71

More important recent Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Trinseo Announces Release Date and Conference Call for its Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Introducing Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), The Stock That Dropped 42% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trinseo Releases 9th Annual Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust by 2,290 shares to 15,748 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT) by 53,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,791 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “VF Corporation Appoints Denny Bruce as Dickies® Global Brand President – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is V.F. Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “V.F. Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Newly Public Clothing Company May Handsomely Reward Income Investors – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.