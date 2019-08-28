Wilen Investment Management Position in United Rentals (URI) Has Upped as Market Value Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined While Benedict Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 22,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 1.06 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $126.87. About 1.97 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Finance reported 240 shares. 15,485 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 22,900 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cleararc Cap owns 1,935 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. New York-based Catalyst Cap Advisors Lc has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 7,646 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 47,397 shares. 197 were reported by Moody Bancorporation Trust Division. Qci Asset Management Ny reported 279 shares. Parkside Bank Trust reported 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Envestnet Asset Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Mariner Limited Com has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 0.02% or 31,893 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 13,297 shares.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Rentals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 193,335 shares. Moreover, Edmp has 3.63% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 28,828 shares. Jackson Square Prns Lc invested in 1.82% or 2.58M shares. Kwmg stated it has 66 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation has 0.33% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Factory Mutual Ins has invested 0.91% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny accumulated 3,275 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,500 shares. Omers Administration Corporation has 2.39% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Banque Pictet And Cie invested 2.96% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Vantage Invest Partners Limited Com holds 68,662 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc has 48,592 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mngmt owns 68,506 shares or 3.92% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,997 shares. Sei Com reported 273,352 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $230.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp Bond Etf by 22,674 shares to 161,990 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 12,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).