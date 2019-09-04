Wilen Investment Management Position in Amerco (UHAL) Cut as Share Value Rose; Nikko Asset Management Americas Boosted Its Baidu (BIDU) Position

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 890 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 35,791 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06 million, down from 36,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $351.98. About 57,109 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham; 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul Using Wellness Program to Attract Fitness-Focused Professionals; 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 31,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 891,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.93M, up from 859,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $102.56. About 2.28M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 563,697 shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $275.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 88,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 709,026 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 9,237 shares. Creative Planning holds 1,280 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 54,059 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assocs Inc accumulated 4,841 shares. Heartland holds 0.44% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 15,918 shares. Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Vision Cap Mngmt reported 8,881 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Aperio Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,361 shares. National Invest Svcs Wi has invested 2.02% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Da Davidson And Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 5,389 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 2,865 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 5,712 shares.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 EPS, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $176.50M for 9.69 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual EPS reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.