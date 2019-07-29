Wilen Investment Management Maintains Holding in United Rentals (URI); Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Decreased Its Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Position by $4.26 Million as Stock Rose

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $129.01. About 832,389 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 304,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.68M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 441,207 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 32.60% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – TO COMPLETELY EXIT RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS AND RE-DEPLOY CAPITAL IN WATER SOLUTIONS & CRUDE LOGISTICS BUSINESSES; 09/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend Mizuho Energy Summit; 20/04/2018 – DJ NGL Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGL)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 28,765 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 3,412 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus accumulated 0.05% or 49,354 shares. Scotia has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Lyrical Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 2.46% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 1.61M shares. 11,350 were reported by Burns J W Comm New York. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 2,006 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 8,856 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 118,161 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Rdl Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.84% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). The New York-based Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $363,143 activity.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 82.50% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -135.00% negative EPS growth.

