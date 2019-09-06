Wilen Investment Management Lowered Position in Delta Apparel (DLA) as Market Valuation Declined; Central Securities (CET) Holder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06 million, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $794.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 18,100 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.29% . The institutional investor held 603,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, down from 639,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.22M market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $22.57. About shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (NYSE:ECC) by 71,450 shares to 136,268 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rmr Real Estate Income Fund by 34,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone / Gso Strategic Credit Fund (BGB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Bell Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co owns 33,118 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 12,244 shares stake. Shaker Services Limited Company holds 3.81% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) for 262,309 shares. 63,192 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Co Mn. Diversified Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 13,307 shares. Colonial Trust owns 29,342 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). The Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has invested 4.42% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). Institute For Wealth Lc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). Cwm Limited Company has 364 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Co holds 0.01% or 21,797 shares in its portfolio. 29,290 are owned by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com invested in 9,482 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc has 13,015 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 0.02% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET).

