Wilen Investment Management Lowered Its Stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) as Market Valuation Declined; Hawkeye Capital Management Lifted Holding in Greenbrier Cos (GBX) by $1.64 Million

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending.

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 603,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 639,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 18.42% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending.

Analysts await Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. DLA’s profit will be $4.37M for 7.40 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Delta Apparel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 384.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IEC Electronics Analysis & Testing Lab Expands Services for Defense Logistics Agency – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Delta Apparel Reports Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 28, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Delta Apparel Included in Russell 3000® and Small-Cap Russell 2000® Indexes – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Salt Life Named Ron Jon Surf Shop’s 2018 Lifestyle/Surf Vendor of the Year – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Apparel Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Greenbrier slumps after outlook disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greenbrier Will Overpay For ARI Manufacturing – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks To Watch For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.