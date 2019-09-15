Wilen Investment Management Lowered Its Chase Corp. (CCF) Holding; Suvretta Capital Management Has Decreased Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding By $17.18 Million

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) stake by 13.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 409,000 shares as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)’s stock rose 16.71%. The Suvretta Capital Management Llc holds 2.67 million shares with $114.69 million value, down from 3.08 million last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp now has $58.24B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 4.32M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal May Lead to New Diagnostic Options for Ovarian Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY SALES $645 MLN VS $590 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of Securus Medical Group, Inc

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased Chase Corp. (CCF) stake by 5.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 5,943 shares as Chase Corp. (CCF)’s stock rose 8.51%. The Wilen Investment Management Corp holds 101,849 shares with $10.75M value, down from 107,792 last quarter. Chase Corp. now has $1.02B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $108.57. About 25,471 shares traded. Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) has declined 16.06% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 02/05/2018 – Chase Corporation Deploys CloudGenix to Build AppFabric SD-WAN; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Business; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Rev $65.9M; 17/04/2018 – Chase Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CHASE CORP QTRLY GAPP REVENUE OF $65.88 MLN, UP $8.57 MLN, OR 15%, FROM $57.31 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q EPS $1.07; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chase Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCF); 09/05/2018 – Dir Gack Gifts 170 Of Chase Corp; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.10; 06/03/2018 Chase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chase Corporation’s (NYSEMKT:CCF) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Chase (NYSEMKT:CCF) Stock Increased An Energizing 235% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Chase Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results – Revenue of $66.6 Million – Earnings Per Share of $0.56 – Business Wire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chase Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results Revenue of $72.11 Million Earnings Per Share of $0.90 Paid Down Revolving Credit Facility in Full Further Progress on Facility Consolidation – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.83, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold CCF shares while 22 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.23 million shares or 6.05% more from 5.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 28,835 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Com reported 91,600 shares. American Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 4,654 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 5,961 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 18,708 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 17,449 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 17,379 shares. Next Finance Grp Inc holds 0% or 344 shares in its portfolio. 2,067 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 3 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 2,010 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Gp reported 650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr, a Iowa-based fund reported 3,224 shares.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA) stake by 5,000 shares to 95,000 valued at $34.58M in 2019Q2. It also upped Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) stake by 527,960 shares and now owns 878,760 shares. Restaurant Brands Intl Inc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific Corp has $5000 highest and $43 lowest target. $46.80’s average target is 11.93% above currents $41.81 stock price. Boston Scientific Corp had 9 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, June 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33M for 27.51 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moreover, S&Co has 0.87% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 184,622 shares. 169,092 are owned by Nomura. American Int Grp Inc has 0.08% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Reilly Limited Liability Co holds 447 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Ab owns 276,727 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Company has 0.14% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Utah Retirement Sys invested in 262,390 shares or 0.22% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 2.31M shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 112,385 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated reported 3,036 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 2.67M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Scientific closes BTG acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs BSX’s ImageReady MRI for Vercise Gevia DBS System – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.