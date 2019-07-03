Wilen Investment Management Lifted Trinseo Sa (TSE) Holding By $378,400; Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Has 0.9 Sentiment

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased Trinseo Sa (TSE) stake by 23.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilen Investment Management Corp acquired 8,600 shares as Trinseo Sa (TSE)’s stock declined 16.94%. The Wilen Investment Management Corp holds 44,473 shares with $2.00M value, up from 35,873 last quarter. Trinseo Sa now has $1.65B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 173,871 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 122 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 136 sold and reduced positions in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 71.90 million shares, down from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Dicks Sporting Goods Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 97 Increased: 77 New Position: 45.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company has market cap of $3.28 billion. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. It has a 10.86 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Rwwm Inc. holds 6.89% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for 628,537 shares. Tensile Capital Management Llc owns 1.19 million shares or 6.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Diversified Investment Strategies Llc has 4.42% invested in the company for 126,475 shares. The New Jersey-based Hhr Asset Management Llc has invested 4.27% in the stock. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 268,539 shares.

The stock increased 2.48% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 624,579 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) has risen 11.09% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.66% the S&P500.

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $111.35M for 7.36 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.