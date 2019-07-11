Wilen Investment Management Increases Position in United Rentals (URI); American Tower Corp. (AMT) Valuation Rose While Adelante Capital Management Lowered Position

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 2,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 243,321 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.95 million, down from 245,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $209.58. About 296,861 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $129.21. About 283,061 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 181,678 shares to 729,058 shares, valued at $74.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 130,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,054 were reported by Griffin Asset Management. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Co holds 12,479 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 1.03 million shares. Moreover, Accuvest Global Advisors has 0.87% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 34 shares. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 3.49% or 60,842 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock owns 30.34 million shares. Covey Advsrs Limited Company owns 6,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 16,036 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 7,526 are owned by First Allied Advisory Svcs. Woodstock holds 2,639 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,379 shares. Altfest L J & reported 45,031 shares. Arrow Financial reported 1,172 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. 51,203 shares were sold by Bartlett Thomas A, worth $8.45M. 3,050 shares valued at $526,760 were sold by Lara Gustavo on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nicholas Invest Ptnrs Lp owns 0.29% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 28,306 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 271,000 shares. Oppenheimer Company Inc reported 11,518 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 64,054 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cls Ltd Liability Corp reported 71 shares stake. Paragon Assocs And Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture reported 30,000 shares stake. 9,878 were accumulated by Griffin Asset. Captrust Finance Advsr has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 240 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP invested in 375,118 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Lc has invested 0.12% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Atwood & Palmer stated it has 3.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). First Personal Financial Services reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Brinker Cap Inc stated it has 8,318 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 1.61 million shares.